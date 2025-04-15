TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,858 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.75% of TriCo Bancshares worth $126,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.53. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

