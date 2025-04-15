Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 262.6% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $8.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Treasury Wine Estates to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

