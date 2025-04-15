Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $318.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $246.43 and a one year high of $393.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.52 and a 200 day moving average of $345.80.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.14.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

