Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.56 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Entegris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

