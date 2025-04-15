Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 393.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,920 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 354.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 2,328.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,644,000 after acquiring an additional 792,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $229,991,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $3,992,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,863 shares in the company, valued at $28,190,968.31. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $10,382,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,157,292.26. The trade was a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock worth $54,235,012.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.23.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.18. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

