Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

