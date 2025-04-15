Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

