Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 750 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.