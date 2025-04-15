Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 5,893 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Allegion worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,063,000 after acquiring an additional 823,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $65,175,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after purchasing an additional 488,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Allegion by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 434,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.68. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

