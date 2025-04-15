Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 210 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in TKO Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

TKO Group Trading Up 2.7 %

TKO Group stock opened at $148.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.88.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 156,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.60 per share, with a total value of $27,471,917.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at $432,268,900.80. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 117,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,579,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. This represents a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and have sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

