Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 30,582 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,582 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

