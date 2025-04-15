Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 388.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.