Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Knife River worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,561,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Knife River by 830.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,965,000 after acquiring an additional 983,223 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Knife River by 1,200.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,224,000 after purchasing an additional 819,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Knife River by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after purchasing an additional 400,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 696,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KNF stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

