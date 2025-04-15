Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $439,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.51 and a 200 day moving average of $128.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.