Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $7,511,341.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,279,290.07. The trade was a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $1,015,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,406 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,848.98. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,973 shares of company stock valued at $73,056,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

