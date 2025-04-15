Top Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – April 12th

Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, Trip.com Group, NetEase, MGM Resorts International, Pool, and Gaming and Leisure Properties are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in industries centered around recreation and entertainment, such as tourism, hospitality, casinos, and recreational equipment providers. These stocks tend to be sensitive to consumer spending and economic fluctuations, as they are often influenced by discretionary income levels and trends in leisure demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.97. 6,257,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,212,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. VICI Properties has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.73. 5,569,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NetEase stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.35. 2,375,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. NetEase has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,231. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

POOL traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.27. 411,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.34 and a 200 day moving average of $349.59. Pool has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

