Top Growth Stocks To Follow Today – April 15th

Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, Prologis, Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Welltower, and Newsmax are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to the market, often due to reinvestment of earnings into innovative strategies and expansion. They typically do not pay dividends, instead channeling profits back into the business to fuel further development, which can make them more volatile relative to value stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded up $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $134.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,695. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average is $165.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. 3,311,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.18. 2,061,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $128.98. 1,340,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.65. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $897.77. The company had a trading volume of 182,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,386. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $939.58 and its 200 day moving average is $987.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,346. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Newsmax (NMAX)

Newsmax Inc. is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc. (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

NYSE NMAX traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,836. Newsmax has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMAX

See Also