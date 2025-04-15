TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. TOMI Environmental Solutions updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 16.7 %
Shares of TOMZ opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.01.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
