TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. TOMI Environmental Solutions updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 16.7 %

Shares of TOMZ opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.01.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

