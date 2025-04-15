Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

TOL stock opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.88%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

