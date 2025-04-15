The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 434.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 91,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 288,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 52,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SWZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 247,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $9.43.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.