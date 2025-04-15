The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 258.34% and a negative net margin of 155.02%.
The OLB Group Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of The OLB Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 11,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11. The OLB Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.70.
The OLB Group Company Profile
