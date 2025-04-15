The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 258.34% and a negative net margin of 155.02%.

The OLB Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of The OLB Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 11,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11. The OLB Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

