The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The InterGroup Price Performance
NASDAQ INTG opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.17. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $24.67.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The InterGroup
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.