The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ INTG opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.17. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

