Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXRH. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.88. The company had a trading volume of 157,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,827. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $146.79 and a one year high of $206.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $105,525.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,280. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

