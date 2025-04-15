Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.58. 10,291,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,919,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 437.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

