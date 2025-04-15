Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Exelixis makes up 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,669. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,231,886.40. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.