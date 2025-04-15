Teton Advisors Inc. Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Tredegar worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tredegar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 161.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tredegar by 216.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tredegar by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Tredegar stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 3.84%.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

