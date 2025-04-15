Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,480,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,646,000 after purchasing an additional 380,216 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,423,545.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 938,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,608,418.09. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,828 shares of company stock worth $16,917,365. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.