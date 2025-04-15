Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Teradata worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Teradata by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

