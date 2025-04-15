Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.91, but opened at $121.98. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $122.86, with a volume of 72,178 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

