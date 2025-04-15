Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.