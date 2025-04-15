Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
