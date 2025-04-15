Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance
OTCMKTS TNISF opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Técnicas Reunidas has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $17.76.
About Técnicas Reunidas
