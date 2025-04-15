Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance

OTCMKTS TNISF opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Técnicas Reunidas has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $17.76.

Get Técnicas Reunidas alerts:

About Técnicas Reunidas

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.