TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGL. Citigroup raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. 317,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,825. agilon health has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 215,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in agilon health by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,228,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 214,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 326.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,492 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

