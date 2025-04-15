Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 96.01 ($1.27), with a volume of 27411979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.90 ($1.25).

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.77. The firm has a market cap of £588.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 3.06 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Target Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 104.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Healthcare REIT will post 6.2219101 EPS for the current year.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

