Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th.

Tamawood Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamawood

In other news, insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$54,600.00 ($34,556.96). Insiders own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as sale of renewable energy certificates. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Rocklea, Australia.

