T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Stock Position Lifted by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBUX. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,861,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.72 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

