T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.69 and a 200-day moving average of $237.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.14 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

