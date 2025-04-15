Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Cap of $27.07 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $27.07 million and $2.82 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,031.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00381223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00033098 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 805,202,128 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

