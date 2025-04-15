Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $72.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.4118 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

