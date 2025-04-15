Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE D opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

