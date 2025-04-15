Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,516 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $301.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.01 and a 200 day moving average of $333.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.3397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

