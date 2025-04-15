Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 492 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.15.

Biogen Trading Up 3.6 %

BIIB opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.22. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.