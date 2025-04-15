Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Swisscom Stock Up 0.3 %
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). Swisscom had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
