Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $332.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). Swisscom had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

