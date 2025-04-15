Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. As a group, analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

