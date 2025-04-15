Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Update

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Surge Components Price Performance
Shares of SPRS opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Surge Components has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.
Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.61%.
Surge Components Company Profile
Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.
