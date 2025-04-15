Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total value of $615,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $600.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $583.92 and its 200 day moving average is $567.73. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $512.12 and a fifty-two week high of $625.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHE

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.