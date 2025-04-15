Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.