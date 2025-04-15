Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 317 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

