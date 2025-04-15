Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMS shares. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Maximus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.68. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

