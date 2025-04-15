StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSE ENSV opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.