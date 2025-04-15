StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

